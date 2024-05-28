Grayling UK Launches Design & Production Studio

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Grayling UK has launched its first design and production studio, Humble Mavericks, which will work with clients including Nestlé and Deliveroo across the agency's offices in the UK, Singapore and Hong Kong.



The studio – which will focus on branding, social media campaigns and animation – will operate round the clock, supported by Grayling's creative, strategy, research, data and analytics teams.



One of Grayling UK's creative directors, Dom Desmond, becomes head of Humble Mavericks, and the studio has hired two new team members: senior designer Sital Mistry, who joins from Kindred, and Annie Dixey, who was previously a creative at new product development and branding firm Black Label Creations.



Desmond said:“By combining our design and production capabilities with our expertise in PR, news-jacking creative, social-first content and data-led story-telling we can provide an always-on service for clients that is truly unique. The launch of Humble Mavericks enables us to provide clients even greater creative depth and scale.”



Grayling UK CEO Heather Blundell added:“The launch of Humble Mavericks is incredibly exciting for our agency and reflects our vision and ambition to provide cutting-edge creative services.”

MENAFN28052024000219011063ID1108265568