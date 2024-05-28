LIVE UPDATES: European Countries Recognize Palestine Amid Intensifying Israeli Attacks On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Spain, Ireland, and Norway are set to formally announce their move today. Meanwhile, Israel's army continues its bombardment of Rafah, with attacks occurring just one night after Israeli forces bombed a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in a designated safe zone in Rafah, resulting in 45 deaths.

Since the onset of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, at least 36,050 Palestinians have been killed and 81,026 wounded.

The revised death toll from Hamas's attack on Israel on that date stands at 1,139, with dozens still held captive.

[12:25pm Doha Time] Six killed near Kamal Adwan Hospital



Smoke billows following Israeli strikes in Rafah city in the southern gaza Strip on May 28, 2024 (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

Six people, including a doctor, have been killed near the hospital in northern Gaza, as Israeli raids continue in the area, report our colleagues on the ground.

Last week, patients and medical staff were forced to flee the hospital due to Israeli attacks on it, including one that hit its emergency department.

[11:40pm Doha Time] Israeli forces arrest 22 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The arrests included a child and former prisoners, according to the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society.

Raids on Monday and Tuesday took place in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Tubas, Hebron, Qalqilya and Jenin in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The latest arrests bring the number of Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces since October 7 to 8,910, according to the organisations' statement.

[9:55am Doha Time] Spanish PM: Palestinian state 'only route to peace'



In this handout picture taken and released by La Moncloa on May 28, 2024 Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech over the recognition of Palestinian statehood by Spain, at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid. (Photo by Borja Puig de la BELLACASA / LA MONCLOA / AFP)

PM Pedro Sanchez has been speaking at the Moncloa Palace on the country's recognition of a Palestinian state.

“The recognition of the state of Palestine is not only a matter of historical justice, but we are all aiming at establishing peace,” he said.

“The only route towards establishing peace is the establishment of a Palestinian state, living side by side with the state of Israel.”

[9:40am Doha Time] Spain, Ireland, Norway to recognise Palestinian state today

The three European nations are set to formally recognise a Palestinian state later today, joining 144 other countries that have already done so.

Ireland's cabinet is expected to affirm the decision after several hours of debate this morning in parliament.

Speaking yesterday, Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris said:“We believe in the state of Israel and in the state of Palestine, living side by side in peace and stability. And we believe it at a time when others are seeking to bomb that hope to oblivion.”

[9:30am Doha Time] Canada announces five-fold increase in visas for Palestinians in Gaza

Canada has announced a five-fold increase in visas for Palestinians seeking to join their family members in the country.

Minister of Immigration Marc Miller said that Ottawa would raise to 5,000 the number of visas offered to residents in Gaza under a special programme announced in December.

Miller said the government is working to assist Palestinians trying to leave Gaza, but that movement out of the territory is currently not possible due to factors outside Ottawa's control.

[8:40am Doha Time] OIC tells UNSC to 'assume responsibilities' after Rafah 'massacre'



Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a camp area housing internally displaced people in Rafah on May 27, 2024 (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has described Israel's deadly attack on a tent camp for displaced people in Rafah as a“heinous massacre”, which it considers an act of“state-organised terrorism”.

The OIC – the world's second largest intergovernmental body after the UN – said those responsible for the“war crime” attack on the camp in Rafah must be held to account and face international criminal law.

“The Secretary-General held the Israeli occupation accountable for the consequences of its crimes, terrorist practices, and brutal attacks against the Palestinian people, which are inconsistent with all human values,” OIC, representing 57 member states, said in a statement.

“The OIC renewed its call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in compelling Israel, to implement the orders of the International Court of Justice to stop this Israeli aggression immediately,” it said.

[8:25am Doha Time] More than 1 million displaced in 20 days as fighting rages across Gaza

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that more than one million people have been displaced in the south and north of the Gaza Strip since May 6.

Heavy fighting is taking place in the Jabalia refugee camp south of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian territory, as well as in the north of the Nuseirat area in central Gaza, and eastern Deir el-Balah, also in the central area, and in eastern and central areas of Rafah in Gaza's south.



Palestinians flee the area of Tal al-Sultan in Rafah with their belongings following renewed Israeli strikes in the city in the southern gaza Strip on May 28, 2024. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

Due to Israel's enforced closure of Gaza's borders, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reports that its health centres have not received medical supplies in 12 days, particularly affecting stocks of antibiotics for children and antiepileptic drugs, OCHA says in its latest situation report.

“Over five per cent of Gaza's population has been either killed, injured, or is missing. At least 3,000 women are estimated to be widowed, 10,000 children orphaned, 17,000 children left unaccompanied or separated, and more than one million people have lost their homes,” OCHA states.

[8:00am Doha Time] China expresses 'grave concern' over Israel's military operations in Rafah

China expressed on Tuesday "grave concern" over Israel's military operations in Rafah, where an Israeli strike killed dozens in a displaced persons camp.

China "expresses its grave concern over the ongoing Israeli military operations in Rafah", foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said. Read more