Fire Engulfs Forest Areas Of J&K's Kathua, Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The forest areas in Kathua and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been engulfed by fire, causing significant damage to forest wealth, officials on Tuesday said.
The officials said the fire started in Dhara Dogano area of Basholi belt in Kathua district and soon spread to nearby regions.ADVERTISEMENT
The forest department officials and local residents launched an operation to extinguish the flames, successfully bringing the fire under control after several hours today, they said.
The officials said that a fire broke out in Sawni Sassalkote area in Rajouri district and spread to adjacent areas due to strong winds.
The forest department and Forest Protection Force have initiated a large-scale firefighting operation, which is still ongoing as efforts continue to control the blaze. Read Also Fire Engulfs Forest Belt In J&K's Rajouri Massive Forest Fire Erupts In South Kashmir's Qazigund
The officials said that some areas in Rajouri have been experiencing forest fires for the past three days, with continuous efforts being made to contain them.
Despite the severity of the fires, no human casualties have been reported.
According to the fire service department, there are currently 10 to 13 fire incidents occurring daily, attributed to the rising temperatures.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28052024000215011059ID1108265231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.