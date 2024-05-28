UNLU & Co receives 3 accolades at Europe Banking Awards

(MENAFN) In an announcement made on Tuesday, Turkish investment services and asset management group, UNLU & Co, proudly revealed their triumphant success at the Europe Banking Awards hosted by EMEA Finance. The company's stellar performance earned them three prestigious awards, solidifying their position as a top player in the financial sector.



UNLU & Co clinched victory in three significant categories: Best Investment Bank in Türkiye, Best M&A House in Türkiye, and Best Debt House in Türkiye. These accolades underscore the company's exceptional expertise and proficiency in various facets of banking and finance.



Mahmut Unlu, the chairman and CEO of UNLU & Co, expressed gratitude and pride in the company's achievements, stating, "We are honored to have successfully represented both our company and our country in the international arena with the awards we have received." He emphasized the collective effort behind these accomplishments, acknowledging the dedication and hard work of the entire team, from stakeholders to employees.



Unlu further remarked, "All three awards we received at the Europe Banking Awards are highly valuable for us and serve as a testament to the hard work of our entire team." He affirmed the company's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in service to their customers, pledging to maintain the same level of motivation and determination in the future.



UNLU & Co's triumphant performance at the Europe Banking Awards not only reflects their outstanding achievements but also highlights their commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial industry. As they continue to set new standards and push boundaries, they remain poised to lead and inspire within the global banking community.

