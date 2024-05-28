Tunneling Machinery Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Tunneling Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Tunneling Machinery Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Tunneling Machinery Market?



The global tunneling machinery market size reached US$ 6.3 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 10.8 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2024-2032.



What are Tunneling Machinery?



Tunneling machinery comprises specialized equipment designed for the excavation and construction of tunnels, playing a pivotal role in industries like mining, civil engineering, and infrastructure development. These machines incorporate advanced technologies to facilitate precise and efficient excavation, ensuring the creation of tunnels with the desired dimensions and structural integrity. The range of tunneling machinery includes tunnel boring machines, drill jumbos, road headers, and other excavation tools, each serving specific roles in the tunneling process. With continuous advancements in automation and control systems, tunneling machinery improves safety, expedites construction timelines, and contributes significantly to the successful completion of tunneling projects across diverse applications worldwide.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Tunneling Machinery industry?



The tunneling machinery market growth is driven by various factors. The tunneling machinery market is seeing significant growth due to the global increase in infrastructure development and mining activities. The demand for advanced and efficient excavation solutions is driving the adoption of tunneling machinery, which includes tunnel boring machines, drill jumbos, and road headers, playing a crucial role in accelerating tunnel construction projects. The incorporation of technological advancements, particularly in automation and precision control systems, is improving the safety and effectiveness of tunneling operations. Additionally, the market is fueled by the growing necessity for underground transportation networks, utility tunnels, and mining ventures. With ongoing urbanization and expanding infrastructure initiatives, the tunneling machinery market is expected to sustain growth, addressing the diverse sector needs for dependable and high-performance excavation solutions. Hence, all these factors contribute to tunneling machinery market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. By Machinery Type:



Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs)

Roadheaders

Microtunneling Machines

Shield Machines

Slurry Tunneling Machines

Others



2. By Application:



Transportation Infrastructure

Mining

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater Management

Power Generation

Others



3. By Digging Method:



Mechanical Excavation

Drill and Blast

Chemical Excavation

Others



4. By Power Source:



Electric

Diesel

Hydraulic

Others



5. By End-Use Industry:



Construction

Mining

Oil and Gas

Municipalities

Power Generation

Others



Market Segmentation By Region:



1. North America



United States

Canada



2. Europe



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

NORDIC

BENELUX

Rest of Europe



3. Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



4. Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



5. Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Egypt



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. Herrenknecht AG

2. Robbins Company

3. Komatsu Ltd.

4. Caterpillar Inc.

5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

6. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

7. Seli Technologies

8. Terratec Ltd.

9. NFM Technologies

10. TERRATEC-Accesos y Tunelizacion S.L.



