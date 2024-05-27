Egypt's President Al-Sisi To Visit China, Marking A Decade Of Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi will embark on a state visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, the Egyptian Presidency announced on Monday. The visit, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, will include a summit meeting between the two leaders and discussions with senior Chinese officials.

The talks are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in various fields and addressing regional and international issues of mutual concern. Foremost among these is the ongoing war in Gaza and ways to restore stability in the region, ensuring the well-being and development of its people.

In addition to meetings with political leaders, President Al-Sisi will also engage with the heads of several major Chinese companies across various sectors. The discussions will center on attracting further investments to Egypt, aligning with the country's emphasis on localizing industry and transferring technology through collaboration with the private sector and foreign direct investment.

The visit will culminate with President Al-Sisi's attendance at the opening session of the tenth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum on May 30th. The meeting, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and several Arab leaders, will delve into various aspects of Arab-Chinese relations and explore avenues for their enhancement.

The Egypt-China relationship has experienced significant growth over the past decade, marked by the rapid development of economic, trade, military, and cultural ties. Egypt plays a strategic role within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a project with the potential to elevate bilateral relations further. Both countries are also members of BRICS, an economic bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.





This expansion in ties reflects a strategic pivot by Egypt to diversify its international partnerships and reduce reliance on traditional Western allies, particularly following the 2013 events and subsequent strains in relations with key partners like the United States.





In December 2014, shortly after assuming office, President Al-Sisi visited China and signed a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP) agreement with President Xi Jinping, ushering in a new era of enhanced bilateral relations.





Since then, China has become one of Egypt's largest trading partners and investors, with Chinese companies injecting billions of dollars into Egyptian infrastructure projects.





These include the construction of the New Administrative Capital, power plants, and industrial zones. The two countries have also concluded several agreements to bolster trade and economic cooperation in energy, agriculture, and manufacturing.