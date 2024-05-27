Polish Company Plans To Produce Drilling Equipment In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Polish Glinik Drilling Tools company plans to implement aninvestment project on the production of drilling equipment for themining industry in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The matter was discussed at a meeting between Ambassador ofUzbekistan Amirsaid Agzamkhodjaev and the president of GlinikCompany, Wojciech Tomkiewicz.

The head of the Polish company noted that he is ready to open ajoint venture in Uzbekistan.

As a result of the meeting, the sides reached agreements onworking out the issue of opening a joint venture withrepresentatives of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining and Geology,Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company, and Almalyk Mining andMetallurgical Combine, as well as organizing a visit of thecompany's delegation to Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan's oil and gas company) andRussia's Gazprom launched a drilling control center.

The creation of centralized organizational and digitalmanagement allows the company to reduce the duration of drillingwells by 45 percent and reduce the cost of their construction by 3percent. It will be possible to save from 4 billion soums to 10billion soums (from $316,702 to $791,756) on the construction ofeach well.