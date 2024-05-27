Il Cazar Developments Ventures Into North Coast With 'Safia'

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Il Cazar Developments has unveiled its latest project, Safia, in the Ras El Hekma area along the North Coast. Safia is a residential and serviced residential project built on terraces starting from 3 square meters, with heights reaching up to 40 square meters, ensuring that all units have a sea view.

The Safia project is situated at kilometre 186 on a 180-acre plot of land, allowing for the implementation of a high-quality, mixed-use development. With an investment value of EGP 30bn, Il Cazar demonstrates its commitment to the project's success and aims to deliver profitable returns for investors.

Nader Khozam, Chairperson and CEO of Il Cazar, expressed great satisfaction with the launch of the Safia project in Ras El Hekma, North Coast. He emphasized that it represents an exceptional investment opportunity, particularly given Ras El Hekma's strategic location and unique tourist environment.

Khozam further explained that construction is scheduled to begin soon, with project completion expected by 2029.

Fady Nassif, Vice Chairperson of the Il Cazar, affirmed that the company leveraged its accumulated expertise in real estate development to ensure that Safia lives up to its name and historical significance. Raef Fahmy, the project's consultant, added that Safia will be a significant addition, especially considering its distinguished strategic location, making it an icon of the North Coast.



