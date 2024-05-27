Amir Arrives In Cyprus

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived on Monday in Nicosia, on an official visit to the Republic of Cyprus.

His Highness the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Larnaca International Airport by the the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides.

Also present to welcome His Highness the Amir were HE Qatar's Ambassador to Cyprus Ali bin Yousef Al Mulla, the Ambassador of Cyprus to the State of Qatar Nicholas Manols, and several senior officials in the government of Cyprus as well as members of the Qatari embassy.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

