Delhi Hospital Fire Tragedy: Owner, Co-Accused Sent To 3-Day Police Custody

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday sent the owner of the Baby Care New Born Hospital, where seven children were killed in a massive fire late on Saturday, and a co-accused, to three-day police custody.

Hospital owner Dr Naveen Khichi was arrested in the wake of the tragedy at the private neonatal hospital, along with employee Akash, who was on duty at that time.

Police probe into the hospital fire has revealed that the licence issued to the hospital by the Delhi Government Health Services (DGHS) had expired on March 31, and also that the doctors at the hospitals were not qualified to treat newborn babies, who needed neonatal intensive care, as these doctors were only BAMS degree holders.

"In the hospital, there were 12 newborn babies admitted and one was already dead before the fire incident. All the newborn babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital for treatment," police had said. Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that seven children were declared dead at the hospital while five newly born babies are undergoing treatment.

DCP, Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary further said that after dousing the fire, burst oxygen cylinders were found.

Further, the hospital was thoroughly inspected by police, fire brigade staff and crime team, and the nursing staff examined and it was also found there were no fire extinguishers, improper entry and exit, no emergency exit, and deployment of a BAMS doctor. Police said that even as per the expired licence, the hospital was allowed for five beds only, but at the time of the incident, 12 newborn babies were admitted to the hospital.

The probable cause of the fire is stated to be a short circuit.