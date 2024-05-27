President Of Albania Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania, has sent acongratulatory letter to President of the Republic of AzerbaijanIlham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Honorable Mr. President!

As your country celebrates its Independence Day, let me conveymy warmest congratulations to you and the friendly people ofAzerbaijan.

With particular pleasure, I consider the great progress thatAlbania and Azerbaijan have made in promoting friendship andcooperation. We remain very interested in expanding our friendlyrelations and bilateral cooperation, and I take this opportunity toemphasize the importance of advancing these ties to further levels,in the interest of both our countries.

I would also like to express my heartfelt acknowledgment for thehospitality extended to me during my visit to Azerbaijan inMarch.

I wish continued success, progress, well-being, and happinessfor Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Bajram Begaj

President of the Republic of Albania"