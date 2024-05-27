Amiri Decree Issued Forming Civil Service Council

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) - An Amiri decree was issued Monday forming the Civil Service Council. The decree appoints His Highness the Prime Minister or whomever he delegates among the ministers as the council's head and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Health Minister, Finance Minister, Education Minister and Minister of Public Works as Members. (end) aa

