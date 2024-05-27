Italy rebukes NATO demand for additional attacks on Russia

(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, alongside other senior officials, has condemned NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's recent remarks advocating for greater use of Western arms by Ukraine against Russia. Stoltenberg's comments, which suggested that it was time for NATO members to reassess their policies and allow Ukraine to launch strikes deep into Russian territory, have been met with skepticism and caution from Italian leadership.



In an interview with Italy's Rai 3 TV channel, Prime Minister Meloni expressed her concerns, questioning the necessity and prudence of Stoltenberg's statements. While acknowledging the importance of NATO's steadfastness, Meloni stressed the need for careful consideration, advising against sending signals of capitulation to pressure. She highlighted the need for greater caution in navigating the delicate situation unfolding in Eastern Europe.



Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini echoed Meloni's sentiments, asserting that Stoltenberg's remarks did not represent the will of the Italian people. Salvini rejected the notion of Italy being coerced into aggressive actions against Russia or deploying troops to Ukraine. Instead, he emphasized Italy's commitment to providing defensive support to Ukraine while refraining from involvement in offensive operations beyond its borders.



Salvini underscored Italy's stance on supplying weapons to Ukraine for defensive purposes, reiterating that Rome's support is geared towards safeguarding Ukraine's territorial integrity rather than engaging in offensive actions. He emphasized Italy's sovereign right to make decisions aligned with its national interests, free from external pressures.



Overall, Italy's response reflects a cautious approach to the Ukraine conflict, advocating for prudence and restraint in dealing with the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, while reaffirming its commitment to supporting Ukraine's defensive capabilities within a framework of defensive operations.

