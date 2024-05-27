Iran sees 56.5 percent surge in foreign goods transit

(MENAFN) The transit of foreign goods through Iran has seen a remarkable surge, recording a 56.5 percent increase in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-May 20) compared to the same period last year, according to the latest report from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).



During this period, over 3.6 million metric tons (mt) of goods were transited through Iran, as reported by Mehr News Agency on Sunday. Parvizkhan customs on Iran’s western borders with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region ranked first, accounting for 29.5 percent of the foreign transit with 1.07 mt of commodities registered in the two-month period. Following closely, Shahid Rajaei customs in the southern region recorded the second-largest foreign transit, registering 893,000 mt of goods, while Bashmaq customs, connecting Iran to Iraq, ranked third with 474,000 mt of commodities passing through.



Notably, there were significant increases in foreign transit at customs points such as Piranshahr, Sarakhs, and Parvizkhan, marking rises of 726 percent, 294 percent, and 238 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.



In the previous Iranian calendar year, a total of 17.79 million tons of commodities were transited through Iran, reflecting a 36.52 percent increase compared to the preceding year. Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash highlighted the "Iran Way" initiative, which allows neighboring countries to utilize Iran as a route or solution for accessing international waters, emphasizing its role as a gateway to Iran's transit opportunities.



Bazrpash underscored the government's policy of fostering relations with neighboring countries and prioritizing the development of road and rail routes globally, alongside the concerted efforts of transportation and trade-related organizations in establishing or activating transit corridors through Iran.

MENAFN27052024000045015839ID1108261577