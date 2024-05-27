Parliament's Science And Education Chairman Highlights Green Transition Challenges

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Bakhtiyar Aliyev, chairman of the Science and EducationCommittee of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), highlightedthe new challenges associated with the "green" transition as one ofthe most important issues, Azernews reports.

During his speech at the conference on "Education in the GreenGrowth Agenda," Bakhtiyar Aliyev stated, "It is not just aboutcreating specialized roles; it is essential to embed "green" valueswithin all specialties."

He emphasized that by ensuring the rights of future generationswho embrace this mindset and act responsibly, decisions will bemade to protect the economy and move towards a waste-freefuture.

Bakhtiyar Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has taken several steps,including enacting legislation, to advance education in thisfield.

"These efforts will continue rapidly. It is crucial that thistransformation is reflected not only in education but alsothroughout society. Building a 'green' society requires jointresponsibility and decisive actions from all stakeholders progress is being made in this direction. The head ofthe country has repeatedly addressed this issue in his speeches. Anaction plan is being prepared to achieve our set goals, which willenable us to reach these objectives in a short period," heexplained.