Kuwait Amir Receives Letter From Palestine Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Monday received a letter from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The letter was handed to Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya by the Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub. (end) ao

