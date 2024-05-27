Official Shortlists Revealed As Football Stars Descend On Sardinia For Inaugural KAFD Globe Soccer Awards Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This year's inaugural Globe Soccer Forum will follow a long line of football-focused conferences organised by the Dubai-based Globe Soccer

KAFD Globe Soccer Awards Europe Confirms Shortlists

Haaland and Rodri look to add a KAFD Globe Soccer Award Europe to the Dubai Globe Soccer awards they won in January

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following an intense six-day public vote, Real Madrid's Champions League finalists Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, French superstar Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah, and a quartet of Manchester City players are among the 12 stars shortlisted for Best Men's Player at tomorrow's inaugural KAFD Globe Soccer Awards Europe.The glittering gala on May 28 at the luxurious Hotel Cala di Volpe in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, will attract many of European football's biggest names as the sport congregates for the launch of the continental expansion of the annual Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. Under the umbrella of“Road to Dubai” and organised in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, select winners from the European edition will be shortlisted for the year-ending global event in the United Arab Emirates.Ahead of the first KAFD Globe Soccer Awards Europe, which will also include the first, in-person, end-of-season LALIGA Awards, a star-studded jury made up of ex-players, former and active coaches, club presidents and CEOs, referees, agents, and other football stakeholders will decide the final winners from official shortlists generated by an international fan-led voting process.For Best Men's Player, Liverpool's Salah led the public vote and is joined by, among others, Manchester City's Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Rodri, and Bernardo Silva. Other contenders include Harry Kane, Mbappe and his international teammate Antoine Griezmann, VFB Stuttgart's prolific forward Serhou Guirassy, Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Bellingham – the latter of whom is also nominated for the Emerging Player award.Recognising the best player aged 21 and under, Bellingham is joined on the shortlist by Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, who led the public vote, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer. Other shortlisted names include Yamal's Barca teammate Pau Cubarsí, Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, English duo Rico Lewis and Kobbie Mainoo, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, Benfica midfield sensation Joao Neves, and PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery.Ten clubs from six of Europe's top leagues are vying for Best Men's Club, with Real Madrid leading the fan vote. Fellow LALIGA sides Barcelona and Girona, undefeated Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League winners Atalanta, Serie A champions Inter Milan, and English duo Arsenal and Manchester City, as well PSG and Sporting, comprise the other contenders.The coaches of all but one of the 10 teams shortlisted for Best Men's Club are also in the running for Best Coach, with the public vote favouring Bologna's Thiago Motta – who left the club last week after guiding his side into next season's UEFA Champions League – over PSG's double-winning Luis Enrique. After steering his side to the Bundesliga title without losing a single game, Xabi Alonso of Leverkusen led the fan vote ahead of Carlo Ancelotti, Mikel Arteta, Simone Inzaghi, and Rúben Amorim.The public vote favoured Barcelona in the category of Best Woman's Club, with the Champions League winners now being joined by fellow finalists Lyon, Spanish rivals Real Madrid, English duo Chelsea and Manchester City, and Italy's AS Roma. The highly anticipated evening will also see special career awards presented to deserving players and coaches, along with specific recognitions for major European leaguesThe historic evening will open with the highly anticipated official LALIGA Awards, celebrating the excellence of the Spanish top flight's 2023-24 season. LALIGA will announce the winners of four categories: Best Goal, Best Player, Best Coach, and Best U23 Player, as well as presenting special awards for Team of the Season and the official LALIGA Champion, which will be presented to Real Madrid.As part of the evening's activities, Hotel Cala di Volpe will also welcome the three tenors of Il Volo – which translates to“The Flight” – to help the European awards lift off. Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto, and Gianluca Ginoble will perform during the ceremony, combining their world-renowned vocals with their passion for the beautiful game and further illuminating an unforgettable night.The following day, May 29, Italy's Lega Serie A will host the Globe Soccer Forum in partnership with Smeralda Holding, owner of Hotel Cala di Volpe. Divided into three sessions and a fireside chat, the conference will kick-off with Gabriele Gravina, President of the Italian Football Federation, Quico Catalán, Vice President of LALIGA, and Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Serie A, discussing financial unsustainability, the importance of quality infrastructure, and threats to traditional revenue streams.Next up is an unmissable on-stage interview with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman of the European Club Association (ECA) and President of PSG, focusing on some of the game's critical issues, including the ever-expanding football calendar, and the ongoing quest for higher revenues.The second exploratory session will feature insight from seven experts, including Arsenal manager Arteta, Maheta Molango, CEO of the Professional Football Association (PFA), and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich's former CEO and now member of the club's supervisory board. The trio will be joined by Spanish World Cup winner Cesc Fàbregas, Ferran Soriano, CEO of the City Football Group, and football agents Giovani Branchini and Bruno Satin to discuss the crowded calendar, the injury epidemic, forced growth costs, and unresolved critical issues such as the new FIFA regulations for agents.The final session of the day will see Soriano remain onstage to discuss multi-club ownership with Lina Souloukou, CEO of AS Roma, whose majority shareholders recently acquired French side Cannes, and Mario Malavé, co-CEO of Mercury/13, a multi-club ownership group focused on women's football.The inaugural European edition of the Globe Soccer Awards is sponsored by the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), a major financial hub in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Italpreziosi and Serie A are Platinum sponsor, alongside Gold sponsors Silversands, Azimut Yachts, Socios, EMC Sports News and Azura, while Filmmaster, Capichera, Smeraldina, and Belvedere Vodka are onboard as official technical partners.The KAFD Globe Soccer European Awards 2024 and LALIGA Awards will be broadcast live worldwide, with live updates shared across Globe Soccer's social media channels. The Globe Soccer app is available for download from the iOS App Store and Google Play.* To view full shortlists for the five main KAFD Globe Soccer European Awards, see below.** For a press kit including images, videos, and art, visit:-ENDS-About Globe SoccerFounded by Tommaso Bendoni and co-owned by Riccardo Silva, Globe Soccer is a Dubai-based football organisation that since 2010 has coordinated one of the most eagerly awaited and coveted awards ceremonies on the footballing calendar: The Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. Attracting high-profile attendees each year, the international event is unique in that it recognises and rewards all stakeholders in the game, from players to chairmen, fans to agents, directors to referees. Global reach has grown year-on-year, with the 2022 event proving no exception, surpassing all previous records with the number of awards increasing to 21, fan votes exceeding 47 million, and social media followers passing 6.5 million.About Smeralda HoldingSmeralda Holding S.r.l. is an Italian company whose sole shareholder is Qatar Holding Smeralda Investment S.r.l., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”). QIA is one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds which in 2012 acquired ownership of the real estate assets consisting of four hotels (Cala Di Volpe, Romazzino, Pitrizza and Cervo), the Marina in Porto Cervo (one of the most important ports in the Mediterranean), a shipyard, the Pevero Golf Club, plus other ancillary assets such as shops, offices, apartments, bars, restaurants, and 2,300 hectares of land in Costa Smeralda.For further information:Globe SoccerMedia Enquiries – ...KAFD GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS EUROPE EDITIONOfficial Shortlists 2024Best Men's PlayerJude BellinghamPhil FodenAntoine GriezmannSerhou GuirassyErling HaalandHarry KaneLautaro MartínezKylian MbappéRodrigoMohamed SalahBernardo SilvaVinícius Jr.Best Men's ClubArsenalAtalantaBarcelonaBayer LeverkusenGironaInter MilanManchester CityPSGReal MadridSportingBest Women's ClubAS RomaBarcelonaChelseaLyonManchester CityReal MadridBest CoachXabi AlonsoRúben AmorimCarlo AncelottiMikel ArtetaGian Piero GasperiniJosep GuardiolaSimone InzaghiMíchelThiago MottaXaviEmerging PlayerJude BellinghamEduardo CamavingaPau CubarsíRico LewisKobbie MainooJamal MusialaJoão NevesCole PalmerLamine YamalWarren Zaïre-EmeryPlayer and Coach Career AwardsTo be announcedSpecial AwardsTo be announced

