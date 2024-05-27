Amir Heads To Cyprus

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country this afternoon, heading to Nicosia, the capital of the Republic of Cyprus, on an official visit, followed by a state visit to the Hellenic Republic. His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

