Amir Heads To Cyprus


5/27/2024 7:23:12 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country this afternoon, heading to Nicosia, the capital of the Republic of Cyprus, on an official visit, followed by a state visit to the Hellenic Republic.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

