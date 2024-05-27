Vikrant Comes With Homework On Set, Reveals 'Blackout' Director; Calls Him A Delight

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) 'Blackout' filmmaker Devang Bhavsar has praised Vikrant Massey, whom he labelled as a "director's delight", and said that the actor comes with a lot of hard work and homework on the sets.

The director shared that he learned a lot from Vikrant during the shooting of the crime thriller comedy film, which is written and directed by Bhavsar.

"Vikrant was very professional. He is a trained actor. I got to learn a lot from him, given that it's my first film. He was always in his character as Lenny, the moment he stepped outside his van,” he shared.

In 'Blackout', which also stars Sunil Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Chhaya Kadam, and Mouni Roy, the 37-year-old star will be seen in a“different character'.

“He is an actor who comes with a lot of hard work and homework before coming on set. He is a director's delight. In 'Blackout', the audience will see Vikrant as a completely different character,” Bhavsar said.

The director added:“He has not played anything like this. He didn't shy away, he has gone all out to give the best."

Vikrant made his acting debut with the TV show 'Dhoom Machaao Dhoom' and gained the spotlight with 'Balika Vadhu'. He then shifted to films and made his Bollywood debut with 'Lootera' starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha.

In 2023, Vikrant gained major stardom with his performance in '12th Fail', which was tagged as a sleeper hit and turned out to be his breakthrough performance.

'Blackout' is presented by Jio Studios in association with 11:11 Productions.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and by Niraj Kothari under 11:11 Productions, 'Blackout' is set to release on June 7 on Jio Cinema.