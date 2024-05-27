Kuwait Amir Receives Saudi State Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at Bayan Palace visiting Saudi Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
The minister conveyed to His Highness the Amir greetings from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
His Highness the Amir returned the greetings and wished for further progress to the Kingdom and its people. Senior officials attended the meeting. (end)
