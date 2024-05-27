Kuwait PM Receives Saudi Minister Of State Prince Turki

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received, at Bayan Palace on Monday, the visiting Saudi Prince Turki bin Mohammad Al-Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by Minister of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and the Saudi Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud and the Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan, Asbdulaziz Dekheel Al-Dekheel. (end)

