(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Chokolaate Mother Daughter Fashion Designer 2024 | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Saturday, May 25, 2024
About us Contact us Entertainment Fashion Gazette clicks Video Spotlight Privacy Policy
Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Home Gazette clicks Chokolaate Mother Daughter Fashion Designer 2024 Chokolaate Mother Daughter Fashion Designer 2024 May 25, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
The glamourous world of fashion came alive at the highly anticipated Chokolaate Mother Daughter Fashion Designer (MDFD) competition 2024.
This prestigious event, held at the iconic Taj Samudra, Grand Marquee, showcased the immense talent and creativity of emerging designers while celebrating the unbreakable bond between mothers and daughters. With a mesmerizing blend of captivating designs, innovative concepts, and empowering messages, the competition once again proved to be a platform that nurtures success and paves the way for the future of fashion.
Pics by Ushan Gunasekera
MENAFN27052024000190011042ID1108261089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.