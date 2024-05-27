Jordan Condemns Continued Israeli War Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday strongly condemned the ongoing war crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza. The latest incident involved the bombing of a refugee camp near the UNRWA headquarters in western Rafah, which occurred late Sunday.This act defies the rulings of the International Court of Justice and constitutes a severe violation of international law and international humanitarian law.Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the Ministry's official spokesperson, reaffirmed Jordan's unequivocal condemnation of these actions. He described them as blatant violations of international law and international humanitarian law, contravening all human and moral values.Qudah emphasized that these actions are war crimes that the international community must confront, ensuring accountability for those responsible.The Ambassador called for immediate and effective international action to hold Israel accountable for its practices and violations.He urged the international community to stop Israel's continuous breaches of international law and international humanitarian law, to ensure the protection of unarmed civilians in Gaza, and to safeguard aid organizations and their staff, particularly UNRWA, which plays a crucial humanitarian role in providing aid and services to Palestinians in the occupied territories, including Gaza.