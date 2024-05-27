Spree Hospitality Expands Footprint In Dehradun With Zip By Spree Hotels Grand Legacy Prime

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 27, 2024: Spree Hospitality, a subsidiary of EaseMyTrip and a distinguished name in the hospitality industry announces the opening of its newest property, ZiP By Spree Hotels Grand Legacy Prime. Nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of Dehradun, ZiP By Spree Hotels Grand Legacy Prime is set to redefine luxury and elegance in the heart of Uttarakhand. The newest property offers guests an unparalleled experience of comfort, convenience, and sophistication.



Conveniently located just 30 km away from the Dehradun Airport and a scenic 35 km drive from the renowned hill station of Mussoorie, ZiP By Spree Hotels Grand Legacy Prime provides easy access to both urban amenities and natural wonders. Situated a mere 4 km from the Railway Station and Bus Stand, the hotel ensures hassle-free connectivity for travelers from all corners of the country.



Featuring 27 tastefully appointed rooms, including 12 rooms with private balconies offering breathtaking views, ZiP By Spree Hotels Grand Legacy Prime promises a serene and rejuvenating stay for every guest. Whether guests are business travelers seeking comfort and productivity or leisure guests in pursuit of relaxation, the accommodations cater to their every need with warmth and attention to detail.



Guests can indulge their taste buds at the signature restaurant, Treat, where culinary delights await to tantalize discerning palates. With a seating capacity of 40 indoors and 30 on the open terrace, Treat offers an exquisite dining experience amidst a charming ambiance.



For those seeking the perfect venue for corporate meetings, social gatherings, or special occasions, the Banquet Hall, Celebrate, is the ideal choice. With a theater-style capacity of 150 guests, Celebrate provides a versatile space that can be tailored to suit specific event requirements, ensuring seamless execution and memorable experiences.



Sharing his thoughts on the new property launch, Mr. Sagar Khurana, Chief Operating Officer of Spree Hospitality said; \"At ZiP By Spree Hotels Grand Legacy Prime, our dedicated team pledges to provide hospitality experiences that surpass guest expectations. From luxurious accommodations to exceptional dining options and versatile event spaces, each facet of our establishment is meticulously crafted to craft unforgettable memories for our esteemed patrons.\"



As the hotel begins its journey, guests are invited to experience exceptional hospitality at ZiP By Spree Hotels Grand Legacy Prime. Whether visiting for business or leisure, the dedicated team looks forward to extending a heartfelt welcome, ensuring that every stay is nothing short of extraordinary. Set amidst the breathtaking beauty of Dehradun, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the charm of the surroundings while indulging in unparalleled comfort and service at our esteemed establishment.





About Spree Hospitality



Founded by Keshav Baljee in 2010, Spree Hospitality, a subsidiary of EaseMyTrip is Indiaâ€TMs leading boutique and mid-market hospitality operator. Spree focuses on full-service, high-quality hotels across key destinations in India. Its tagline is â€œDo Moreâ€ â€“ which means going above and beyond for our guests, our partners, and our employees. By doing this, we convert normal â€œstaysâ€ to â€œSpreesâ€. Come Spree with us on your next stay. Spree currently operates more than 30 properties across India, with many upcoming properties as well.

