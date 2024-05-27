Families of dead US Marines sue Boeing

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident that shook the nation's military community, the families of five United States Marines lost in a V-22 Osprey crash in California in 2022 have taken legal action against Boeing, Bell Textron, and Rolls-Royce. Their lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of California, accuses the corporations of concealing and neglecting known reliability issues within their aircraft.



The court documents reveal damning allegations, asserting that the three companies knowingly provided false information about the safety, airworthiness, and reliability of the V-22 Osprey aircraft, its engines, systems, and component parts. The lawsuit paints a grim picture, claiming that despite assurances, the aircraft failed to meet safety and reliability standards, leading to the catastrophic crash that claimed the lives of the Marines.



The incident, which occurred during a routine training mission on a clear day in southern California, was described by the subsequent United States Marine Corps investigation as stemming from mechanical failure. The report absolved the pilots and aircrew of any wrongdoing, stating that they could not have foreseen or prevented the mishap. Additionally, there were no indications of maintenance errors by the ground crew.



The V-22 Osprey, heralded as a revolutionary addition to the United States aircraft fleet, boasts unique capabilities with its tilting twin proprotors, enabling vertical takeoff and landing. However, the lawsuit casts a shadow over its reputation, highlighting the grave consequences of alleged negligence and misrepresentation by the involved corporations.



As the legal battle unfolds, the families of the fallen Marines seek justice and accountability for their loved ones. Their pursuit extends beyond compensation, aiming to shed light on the truth behind the tragic crash and to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

