(MENAFN) An opinion poll conducted in Germany has revealed a mixed sentiment among citizens regarding the country's economic situation and future prospects. According to the poll conducted by the Inface Kafu Institute on behalf of the German Banking Association, there has been a notable improvement in how citizens perceive their economic situation compared to the previous year. However, despite this positive shift, many Germans harbor doubts about the ability of both the German economy and the European Union to confront future challenges effectively.



The survey, conducted in anticipation of the European Parliament elections scheduled for June 9, gathered insights from approximately 1,000 participants. Results showed that 46 percent of respondents rated their economic situation in April as good, marking an increase from the 37 percent positive evaluation recorded last year. However, 54 percent of Germans expressed skepticism about Germany's readiness to tackle future economic challenges, with a similar sentiment prevailing towards the European Union, where 50 percent of respondents doubted its preparedness.



Heiner Herkenhof, Executive Director of the Union, underscored the imperative for swift political action to address prevailing economic concerns. He emphasized the need for increased investments, particularly in Europe, and highlighted the importance of leveraging private capital to drive economic growth. Herkenhof stressed the necessity for the European Union to streamline regulations and prioritize competitiveness to ensure its resilience in the face of future challenges.



The survey also reflected concerns about European competitiveness, with 47 percent of respondents perceiving a deterioration in recent years. While 23 percent expressed optimism for improvement, a significant portion remained uncertain about any discernible change. Herkenhof emphasized the importance of enhancing the European Union's future readiness, emphasizing the need for simplified regulations and a renewed focus on competitiveness to drive sustainable growth. Overall, the poll highlights the complex dynamics shaping public perception of economic prospects in Germany and the broader European context, underscoring the urgency for proactive measures to address existing challenges and foster economic resilience.

