(MENAFN) In a significant shift of stance, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has advocated for member nations of the alliance to reconsider restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine, allowing the country to freely deploy them for strikes deeper into Russian territory. Stoltenberg's remarks came during an interview with The Economist on Friday, where he highlighted the urgency of reassessing these limitations, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Kharkov, which sits close to the Russian border.



Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of enabling Ukraine to utilize the weaponry donated by NATO allies to target legitimate military objectives within Russian territory, asserting that denying such a capability impedes Ukraine's ability to defend itself effectively. While acknowledging that some NATO members have already lifted restrictions on the use of their weapons for attacks in Russian territory, Stoltenberg suggested that broader reconsideration is warranted, given the escalating hostilities along the Russia-Ukraine border.



Despite Stoltenberg's call for easing restrictions, Moscow has challenged the narrative, alleging that Western weapons, particularly those provided by the United States, have already been employed in attacks within Russian territory. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed claims of restrictions, arguing that United States munitions, such as ATACMS missiles armed with cluster warheads, have targeted civilian infrastructure and residential areas inside Russia.



Lavrov's remarks underscore Moscow's contention that Western involvement in the conflict extends beyond mere rhetoric, with tangible evidence of United States weaponry being used to strike civilian targets within Russian territory. The contrasting perspectives between NATO and Russia on the deployment of Western arms in the region further complicates efforts to de-escalate tensions and find a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing crisis.

