EQS-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Rating

TAG Immobilien AG rated investment grade by both rating agencies S&P Global and Moody's

27.05.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE TAG Immobilien AG rated investment grade by both rating agencies S&P Global and Moody's Hamburg, 27 May 2024 The international rating agency Moody's has on 24 May 2024, upgraded the long-term credit rating of TAG Immobilien AG to 'investment grade, Baa3, outlook stable' (before: 'non investment grade, Ba1, outlook stable'). According to Moody's, the rating upgrade reflects in particular TAG's continued strong operating performance and the company's disciplined financial policy in a challenging market environment due to rising interest rates. With its upgrade, Moody's has drawn level with the rating agency S&P Global, which had already upgraded the 'negative outlook' of the existing 'BBB-' investment grade rating to 'stable' on 28 March 2024. Martin Thiel, CFO and Co-CEO of TAG, comments: "We are pleased to now have two stable investment grade ratings again following Moody's upgrade. Even in the current interest rate environment, both our German and Polish portfolios are generating sustainably positive cash flows. This is the basis for TAG's strong capital structure. With the two investment grade ratings, we now have additional attractive financing options, both in the area of refinancing and for further growth."

Contact TAG Immobilien AG Dominique Mann Head of Investor & Public Relations Phone: +49 (0) 40 380 32 305 ...



27.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: TAG Immobilien AG Steckelhörn 5 20457 Hamburg Germany Phone: 040 380 32 0 Fax: 040 380 32 388 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0008303504 WKN: 830350 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1911097



End of News EQS News Service