Earthquake Today: 6.6 Magnitude Tremor Hits Tonga But No Reports Of Tsunami Risk Or Damage

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A strong earthquake struck the South Pacific Island nation of Tonga on Monday, but there were no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 when it hit at 9:47 a.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was 198 kilometers (123 miles) north of the capital, Nuku'alofa, at a depth of 112 kilometers (70 miles).Also Read: Earthquake today: 6.3 magnitude tremor hits South Pacific Island Vanuatu; no reports of tsunami risk or damageThe Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of the quake causing a tsunami sits on the Pacific“Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world's earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.
