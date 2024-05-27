When Will Monsoon 2024 Hit Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru? All Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "With many regions in the country facing intense heatwave conditions, people are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of the monsoon rains to bring much-needed relief. As per IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on May 31.“Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on 31st May with a model error of ±4 days,\" the weather office had said in its bulletin. With this anticipation is being made on the arrival of monsoon in different parts of the country.

Also Read: Heatwave alert: IMD issues red alert in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana; heavy rains predicted in THESE statesMonsoon in DelhiThe national capital is currenlty facing severe heatwave conditions with red alert issued till tomorrow i.e. 28 May. On May 27, Delhi's Mungeshpur area recorded high temperatures at 48.3 degrees Celsius. So far, no official statement related to the monsoon's entry in Delhi has been released, however, reports suggest that monsoon is likely to hit the national capital from June 27 Read: When will monsoon hit Kerala? IMD shares an updateMonsoon in MumbaiThe monsoon rains is likely to begin in Mumbai from June 10, Indian Express reported citing an IMD official. The report added that Monsoon has entered Andaman and is expected to reach Mumbai between 10 and 11 June. Usually, monsoon normally arrives in Mumbai on June 11, however, last year, it got delayed by two weeks due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

Cyclone Remal Live UpdatesMonsoon in BengaluruThe IMD has predcited monsoon's arrival in Karnataka's capital city by 13 or 14 June. Rainfall in the state is predicted to begin in the first week of June. While speaking to Times Now, CS Patil, a meteorologist at IMD Bengaluru said that monsoon has already advanced over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and is expected to reach the Kerala coast by June 1-2. Following this, it is projected to reach the Karnataka coast by June 6 or 7.Monsoon in West BengalWest Bengal is currenlty dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Remal after the cyclonic storm hit yesterday. 'Remal' left a trail of destruction

right from roofs thatched huts blown away to trees uprooted and electric poles knocked down, causing significant disruption in various parts of the state, including Kolkata. Speaking of monsoon's arribal in the state, a report by Times of India stated that the arrival of monsoon in West Bengal is likely to be between June 10 and 29. Head of RMC Kolkata, HR Biswas told TOI,“The prediction so far is normal onset of

monsoon both in Kerala and Andaman. While there is no one-to-one corelation between Kerala onset date and that of south Bengal, normally we count 10 days between the two. We can predict its arrival only after it hits Kerala.”

