Libya, Germany Hold Talks On Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of Libya's High Council of State Mohamed Takala met with the Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Katja Keul.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as developments in the political situation in Libya and ways to achieve a sound democratic path that leads to consensual elections that meet the aspirations of the Libyan people.
MENAFN27052024000067011011ID1108260364
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.