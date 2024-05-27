Libya, Germany Hold Talks On Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of Libya's High Council of State Mohamed Takala met with the Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Katja Keul.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as developments in the political situation in Libya and ways to achieve a sound democratic path that leads to consensual elections that meet the aspirations of the Libyan people.

