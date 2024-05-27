Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant 2Nd Pre-Wedding: Theme, Guests And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Second Pre-Wedding: The second pre-wedding invitation card has the words "La Vite E Un Viaggio," which means "Life is a journey."

The Ambanis are once again planning a pre-wedding celebration! Prepare for an even grander celebration this time around.

MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, accompanied by their daughter Raha, and Salman Khan were recently spotted going for the second pre-wedding ceremony.

As we excitedly anticipate the start of the second pre-wedding ceremony, let's go over some things like the invitation, guest list, and more.

According to Viral Bhayani's sources, the second pre-wedding celebration begins on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The visitors will embark in Palermo, a city in Sicily, Italy.

As guests on board, they will be served a welcoming meal. The second pre-wedding will be a four-day celebration.

The theme is then "Starry Night" in the evening, followed by "A Roman Holiday" the next day, with a tourist elegant dress code.

"La Dolce Far Niente" is the theme for the night of May 30th, followed by "Toga Party" at 1 a.m.

The following day's themes are "V Turns One Under The Sun," "Le Masquerade," and "Pardon My French."

On Saturday, the last day, the theme will be "La Dolce Vita," and there will be an Italian Summer dress code.



Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha were spotted jetting off to Anant Radhika's second pre-wedding.



Besides Kapoor-Bhatt's family, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, and Ranveer Singh were spotted heading off to the event.