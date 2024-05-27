               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant 2Nd Pre-Wedding: Theme, Guests And More


5/27/2024 4:00:34 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Second Pre-Wedding: The second pre-wedding invitation card has the words "La Vite E Un Viaggio," which means "Life is a journey."

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant 2nd pre-wedding: Theme, guests and more

The Ambanis are once again planning a pre-wedding celebration! Prepare for an even grander celebration this time around.


Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant 2Nd Pre-Wedding: Theme, Guests And More Image

MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, accompanied by their daughter Raha, and Salman Khan were recently spotted going for the second pre-wedding ceremony.


Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant 2Nd Pre-Wedding: Theme, Guests And More Image

As we excitedly anticipate the start of the second pre-wedding ceremony, let's go over some things like the invitation, guest list, and more.


Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant 2Nd Pre-Wedding: Theme, Guests And More Image

According to Viral Bhayani's sources, the second pre-wedding celebration begins on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The visitors will embark in Palermo, a city in Sicily, Italy.


Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant 2Nd Pre-Wedding: Theme, Guests And More Image

As guests on board, they will be served a welcoming meal. The second pre-wedding will be a four-day celebration.

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Second Pre-Wedding

The theme is then "Starry Night" in the evening, followed by "A Roman Holiday" the next day, with a tourist elegant dress code.

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Second Pre-Wedding

"La Dolce Far Niente" is the theme for the night of May 30th, followed by "Toga Party" at 1 a.m.

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Second Pre-Wedding

The following day's themes are "V Turns One Under The Sun," "Le Masquerade," and "Pardon My French."

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Second Pre-Wedding

On Saturday, the last day, the theme will be "La Dolce Vita," and there will be an Italian Summer dress code.


Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant 2Nd Pre-Wedding: Theme, Guests And More Image

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha were spotted jetting off to Anant Radhika's second pre-wedding.


Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant 2Nd Pre-Wedding: Theme, Guests And More Image

Besides Kapoor-Bhatt's family, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, and Ranveer Singh were spotted heading off to the event.

MENAFN27052024007385015968ID1108260317


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search