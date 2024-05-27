Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC Driver Row: Cops Recreate Scene Over 'Lewd Gesture' Plaint By Mayor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Museum police recreated the incident on Sunday (May 26) night

as part of their investigation into Mayor Arya Rajendran's allegation that KSRTC driver H L Yadhu made lewd gestures towards her while driving. Using a bus and a car, the police meticulously recreated every scene from Pattom Plamoodu to PMG. The police claimed to have evidence that supported the mayor's accusation.

According to the police report, those in the back seat of the car can witness the driver making an inappropriate gesture. For their investigation, the police selected the precise moment the incident is said to have happened.

Mayor Arya Rajendran had previously submitted a confidential statement concerning the complaint against Yadhu to the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court 12.

Witnesses aboard the KSRTC bus have stated that Balussery MLA Sachin Dev boarded the bus during the verbal altercation between Arya Rajendran and Yadhu. This statement is supported by the documentation in the trip sheet maintained by the bus conductor. Moreover, it was reported that he instructed the vehicle to proceed to the police station.

The conductor recorded MLA Sachin Dev's presence while documenting information about the service interruption. This document was acquired by the police from KSRTC. Sachin Dev had previously claimed that he remained on the footboard of the bus and did not enter inside.

On April 27, a confrontation ensued involving the mayor, her husband Balussery MLA Sachin Dev, and KSRTC driver Yadhu. The couple accused the driver of making inappropriate gestures when their private vehicle passed the bus, but Yadhu denied the allegations. He asserted that the mayor and her husband harassed him and disrupted his official duties. Additionally, the memory card from the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) inside the bus went missing shortly after the incident.

A case was also registered against Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband in the incident, There are serious allegations against both of them in the FIR.

The FIR reiterated the allegations outlined in Yadu's complaint. It states that the accused exerted influence to destroy the memory card of the bus's CCTV camera and that MLA Sachin Dev trespassed onto the bus, using abusive language.



