Apple addresses rare bug causing deleted photos to reappear on iOS devices

(MENAFN) Apple has acknowledged the occurrence of a rare bug causing deleted photos to reappear on iOS devices and attributed it to "database corruption." Reports from users surfaced after the iOS 17.5 update on May 13, with instances of old, deleted photos resurfacing on their devices, some dating back to 2010.



The tech giant explained that the bug stemmed from corrupt database entries, which prevented certain photos from being entirely erased from iPhones, leading them to remain in the file system. Despite initial concerns, Apple clarified that iCloud Photos was not the root cause of the issue.



To address the problem, Apple released the iOS 17.5.1 update, which included crucial bug fixes targeting the database corruption issue responsible for the photo reappearance, as indicated in the initial patch notes.



In subsequent explanations shared with Apple-focused news outlet 9to5Mac, the company clarified that the affected photos would not sync to iCloud Photos but might still be included when copying the file system itself. These instances could occur during processes such as backing up an iPhone to an external hard drive with a device-to-device transfer or using iCloud backup without iCloud Photos.



Apple emphasized that the bug had only affected a "very small number" of photo files. It reiterated users' ability to manage deleted photos through the Recently Deleted folder, allowing a 30-day window for recovery before permanent deletion. Furthermore, users have the option to permanently erase all iPhone data using the Erase All Content and Settings feature on the device.



Overall, Apple provided guidance on handling deleted photos and ensuring their permanent removal from iOS devices to mitigate the impact of the bug.

