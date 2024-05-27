Rajasthan Govt Invites Suggestions From Public For Upcoming Full Budget

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 27 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Monday invited suggestions from the public for the upcoming full budget for the state.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on his X handle: "Our government needs valuable suggestions from all of you for the upcoming full budget 2024-25 of the state to ensure the participation of citizens in the all-round development of the state."

"All the residents of the state can register suggestions by visiting the link available on the Finance Department's website till 15.06.2024," said the CM tagging Rajasthan CMO.

The Budget is likely to be presented in July.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented a Vote on Account (Interim Budget) in the Assembly on February 8. The government had made some major announcements in its first Budget, including recruitment for 70,000 posts, free education from kindergarten to post-graduation for low-income groups, Rs 2,000 additional annual payout to farmers under the Centre's PM-KISAN scheme and a Rs 125 per quintal hike in wheat MSP.

The BJP formed a new government in the state in December 2023 after winning the Assembly polls.