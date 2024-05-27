UNICEF Announces Provision Of Water For Thousands In Afghanistan's Flood-Affected Areas

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has announced that it will provide clean drinking water to more than 22,000 people in flood-affected areas.

This UN agency stated in a message published on Sunday, May 26 on its social media platform X page that many water supply networks have been destroyed due to recent floods in Afghanistan.

According to UNICEF, families in flood-affected areas need water for drinking, cooking, and bathing, and 15 liters of water will be distributed per person daily.

Meanwhile, recent floods in various parts of the country have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people and significant financial losses.

Previously, the United Nations had also warned about the shortage of drinking water in Afghanistan, emphasizing that 79% of families in the country do not have access to potable water.

It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan is, according to reports, the most vulnerable country in the world to climate change.

The dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is further exacerbated by a series of deadly natural disasters, leaving many communities in desperate need of basic necessities.

The combination of severe droughts, earthquakes, and floods has overwhelmed local capacities, leading to a critical shortage of food, shelter, and medical supplies.

Efforts to provide relief are hampered by the country's challenging terrain and ongoing conflict, making it difficult for aid organizations to reach those in need.

