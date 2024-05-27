Arab Parliament Denounces Israeli Massacre In Rafah, Calls For International Action

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 27 (Petra) - The Arab Parliament has condemned the heinous massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian civilians in Rafah's displaced persons camps.In a statement released Monday, the Parliament declared that Israel has violated all international and legitimate laws, norms, and resolutions. It emphasized that the lack of accountability for these crimes allows continued killing and destruction.Furthermore, the Parliament asserted that the stance of countries supporting Israel, especially the United States, is the primary reason for its ongoing perpetration of such crimes and massacres, including the Rafah massacre, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, including those of children and women.The Arab Parliament called upon the international community, the Security Council, and human rights, humanitarian, and international organizations to take immediate action to pressure Israel to cease these massacres.