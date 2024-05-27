(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exploring Clientron Latest Endpoint Security Products, Smart Cockpit of EV and POS Systems at Taipei COMPUTEX 2024

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, REPUBLIC OF CHINA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- COMPUTEX 2024 is a global high-technology exhibition from June 4th to 7th at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei. This year, Clientron will be showcasing its latest products and solutions across three main product lines: "Secure Thin Client Solution," "Smart Cockpit of Electric Vehicle," and "Smart Retail POS System " to comprehensively demonstrate its product development and innovations over the years."Secure Thin Client Solution”The hybrid working model has become normal due to the impact of COVID-19. It poses a great challenge for IT staff to ensure corporate information security and prevent hackers from hacking company internal servers and databases to steal data. Clientron, with decades of experience in manufacturing cloud endpoints, partnered with IGEL and 10ZiG to bring a secure and comprehensive hybrid workspace for the enterprise through Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) applications.As secure endpoint OS, IGEL & 10ZiG Linux kernel OS are read-only which prevents compromising and infecting with malware, ransomware, and cyber-attacks. No data is stored at the endpoint locally, such as SSD or USB drive, to avoid data breaches from lost or stolen endpoints. The accessibility of external peripherals, devices, and drives is completely controlled by IT staff for the sake of security. The endpoints are managed by the IGEL UMS & 10ZiG Manager (endpoint management tool) for the firmware, configuration, and setting to establish the corporate protection network."Smart Cockpit of Electric Vehicle"The key project displayed by Clientron is the "Smart Cockpit of Electric Vehicle" solution, which won the 2024 Taiwan Excellence Award. This innovative product is suitable for passenger and commercial vehicles. The smart cockpit has an in-vehicle information system, including integrated meter clusters, battery status, power indicators, gear positions, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) information, blind-spot detection, and in-vehicle infotainment, etc., for integrating smart technology and user convenience."Smart Retail POS System"Smart retail applications such as mobile payment, self-checkout, and unmanned stores bring convenience and technological experience to customers. We see the growing demand for flexible peripheral configurations and high-performance processors in POS systems. Clientron will exhibit a variety of new smart POS systems equipped with Intel® processors, ranging from entry-level to high-end, to deal with various innovative IoT businesses, create smart new retail transaction models, and provide customers with better services. Moreover, Clientron's POS system can also integrate POS printers and peripheral equipment. Store owners can customize the POS system according to their special needs to cope with various innovative smart services.Clientron, with 40 years of research and manufacturing experience, will showcase the development of its main products and demonstrate the ability to provide customized solutions. Clientron booth (No.R0614) is on the 4th floor of Hall 2, Nangang Exhibition Center. In addition, Clientron also displays the latest achievements of smart cockpits for electric vehicles at the TADA (Taiwan Advanced Automotive Technology Development Association) Automotive Tech Pavilion (No.N0814) on the 4th floor of Hall 1.

