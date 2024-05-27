Qatar Supporting African Nations In Development, Peace: Diplomat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar has affirmed that reinforcing the role of African countries in addressing the challenges facing security and global development in Africa is extremely significant, in addition to bolstering global peace and security, as well as accelerating the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

Qatar pointed out that the strategic significance of Africa, its rich resources and the growing number of its population - which is projected to exceed 2.5 billion by 2050, centralise the continent and makes it an indispensable player in shaping the global future.

This came in Qatar's statement delivered by Deputy Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations, Jassim Sayar Al Maawda, at the UN Security Council open debate on maintenance of international peace and security and strengthening the role of the African states in addressing global security and development challenges, held at the UN headquarters in New York.

Qatar is proud of its advanced relations and strategic partnership with the African nations at all levels, Al Maawda said, underlining that Qatar has been making unwavering efforts in the areas of preventive diplomacy, mediation in conflict settlement and peacemaking in Africa.

Qatar is committed to making these efforts in accordance with the priorities of the African Union's initiative to silence the guns, and the UN-led efforts on peacemaking operations in Africa, he added.

He highlighted that Qatar's mediation efforts included Sudan, Chad, Somalia, and the border dispute between Djibouti and Eritrea, along with its humanitarian and development efforts in many African nations.