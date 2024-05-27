'Amir's Visit To Boost Qatar-Cyprus Ties'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Nicosia: Ambassador of Qatar to the Republic of Cyprus H E Ali Yousuf Abdulrahman Al Mulla (pictured) underlined that Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to the Republic of Cyprus gives a significant boost to relations between the two countries, noting the great development the bilateral relations have seen recently.

Speaking to QNA, the Ambassador said that President of Cyprus H E Nikos Christodoulides paid his first official visit to Qatar in November 2023 in light of the keenness on promoting the relations to an advanced level. The first round of political consultations was convened in Cyprus in January with the aim of bolstering friendship ties between Qatar and Cyprus, and encouraging constant cooperation between the two sides.

Key topics that will be discussed during the visit will revolve around bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, and the cooperation in the fields of energy, economy and investment, the Ambassador said.

Ambassador Al Mulla highlighted many cooperation agreements signed between Qatar and Cyprus in various fields, which contributed to the opening of embassies of the two countries, as well as the inauguration of the Qatari embassy's new building in Nicosia, and naming the street where the Qatari embassy is located the“Qatar Street” and the adjacent park the“Doha Park”.

He stressed the joint aspiration of Qatar and Cyprus to develop bilateral relations at all levels to serve the common goals and interests of the two friendly countries.

He noted that the sectors of energy, investment, transportation, tourism and higher education are among the most important areas of cooperation of priority to both countries. These areas would contribute to strengthening bilateral relations at the present and in the future at the political, economic and cultural levels.

He also underlined that the two countries are also making tremendous efforts to contribute to the international endeavours to end the war in Gaza. He said explained Qatar, along with Egypt and the US, , plays a mediating role to stop the war; while the government of Cyprus, through the Safe Sea Corridor Initiative to transfer humanitarian aid from Cyprus to Gaza, contributes to alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza Strip.