Qatar University, Universitas Gadjah Mada, Form Partnership

Doha, Qatar: Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) formed a significant collaboration with Qatar University through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr. Ova Emilia, Rector of UGM, and Dr. Omar Alansari, President of Qatar University, in the presence of H E Ridwan Hassan Indonesian Ambassador in Qatar and several officials. This strategic partnership primarily focuses on enhancing Arabic language and literature, along with other aspects related to Islamic and Arabic Studies.

The MoU encompasses a range of collaborative initiatives, including the provision of Arabic for non-native speakers (ANNS) at Qatar University, the exchange of professors, lecturers, scientists, and experts between the two institutions, as well as the joint organization of symposiums, conferences, workshops, and lectures on Arabic literature and language.

“We are very pleased to be part of this collaboration and more than ready to implement this MoU,” said Dr. Ova, Rector of UGM and a medical doctor.

While Dr. Omar Al Ansari also stressed the importance of this collaboration for both University mentioning that both Universities have similarities particularly on its comprehensive field of study and its long historical contribution to the country.

Both UGM and Qatar University are dedicated to expand their academic excellence and cultural understanding through the international partnerships.