Two Drones Crash Into Russian Oil Depot In Oryol Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two drones crashed into the territory of an oil depot in the city of Livny, Oryol region, Russia.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Governor of the Oryol region, Andrey Klitschkov, on Telegram .

"This morning, during another massive attack on the Oryol region, a UAV crashed into the territory of a petrol station in Livny. Part of the facade of the administrative building was damaged, and emergency services and the city administration immediately arrived to localise and eliminate the consequences. While they were working on the territory of the petrol station, another UAV crashed," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, a fire department driver was killed in the incident. Three other employees were injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on 21 May, a drone attacked an oil depot in the village of Prokhorovka, Belgorod region of Russia.