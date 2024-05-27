Citizens School and Incyte International Initiate Mentor-Driven Learning to Redefine Education

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 May 2024: Citizens School unveils its collaboration with Incyte International and Dr. Stephen Hopkins to offer the Advanced Diploma in Coaching and Mentoring for Educational Settings to its faculty. This partnership reinforces Citizens School’s mission to redefine education and equip learners with the skills needed for the future.



Marking a significant milestone, Citizens School becomes the first school globally to implement this innovative programme. Upon completion, mentors will receive an Advanced Diploma in Coaching and Mentoring in Educational Settings, accredited as a Level 4 equivalent by the International Authority for Professional Coaching & Mentoring (IAPCM).



Innovative Mentorship Programme

Developed by Incyte International, an education consulting firm with over 15 years of experience in delivering support and strategic advisory to schools in the UK and internationally, and renowned educator Dr. Stephen Hopkins, the Advanced Diploma is a year-long course consisting of 13 modules. It combines hands-on and collaborative learning with virtual sessions and independent study. The programme equips educators with the expertise to excel as effective coaches and mentors, seamlessly integrating these skills into their daily teaching.



Redefining Education: Teachers as Mentors, Students as Learners

Citizens School is at the forefront of educational transformation, offering a curriculum rooted in the Citizens Future Framework. The customised Future Framework aligns with the British National Curriculum and aims to nurture global citizens. Since its start, Citizens School has been redefining traditional roles, referring to teachers as mentors, and students as learners who actively participate in their learning journey. By embracing mentoring as a foundation of its pedagogical approach, Citizens School not only prepares learners for academic success but also instills resilience and adaptability for future challenges and opportunities.



Dr. Adil Alzarooni, Founder of Citizens School, emphasised the importance of investing in the professional growth of educators as an essential investment for the future of every learner. He stated, "At Citizens we aim to cultivate academically and socially responsible well-rounded individuals. Our mission is to equip learners with the skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world. This mission is realised through our mentors who empower our learners with critical thinking, creativity, and the confidence to navigate challenges and seize opportunities. Our collaboration with Incyte International and Dr. Stephen Hopkins is a significant step towards achieving this goal.”



Dr. Stephen Hopkins, Founder of Touchstone Development, added, "This partnership aligns perfectly with Citizens School’s educational philosophy of mentoring. Coaching and mentoring skill sets provide teachers and education leaders with high impact professional support strategies. These in turn enable the creation of optimal conditions for learning and development - for classroom learners and for fellow professionals."



Looking Ahead

As the programme approaches its conclusion in June, mentors will present their case studies and receive Advanced Diploma certificates from Dr. Hopkins. This event marks a significant milestone in redefining educational paradigms.

The synergy between Citizens School, Incyte International, and Touchstone Development reaffirms Citizens’ commitment to being a progressive educational institution, where formalised mentorship is key to nurturing the next generation of global leaders.





About Citizens School

Citizens School is a visionary school in Dubai, developed by Al Zarooni Emirates Investments. Located in the heart of Dubai, the school has been leading the way in educational innovation since its opening in 2022. With an innovative curriculum, a focus on entrepreneurship, and a learner-centred approach, the school combines traditional academic excellence of the UK National Curriculum with relevant skill development programmes, preparing learners to succeed in a rapidly changing world. The 43,000-square-metre school campus has capacity for 2,600 children between the ages of three and 18 and features almost 3,000 square metres of open playing space. This includes a multi-purpose performing arts and activity hall, a six-lane swimming pool, and football and rugby pitches adhering to FIFA and World Rugby standards.





