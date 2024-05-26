King Attends Ceremony Marking 78Th Independence Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday attended the ceremony held at Al Husseiniya Palace to mark Jordan's 78th Independence Day, also attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania.

During the ceremony, attended by HRH Prince Hashem, the heads of the authorities delivered speeches, congratulating His Majesty on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, and stressing Jordanians' commitment to moving forward with modernisation and advancement, towards further prosperity for their homeland.

They stressed Jordanians' steadfast support for the Hashemite leadership in defending Arab causes and supporting the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

During the ceremony, His Majesty bestowed Royal medals on Jordanian institutions and individuals on the occasion of Jordan's 78th Independence Day, in recognition of their distinguished achievements and contributions to Jordan's progress and modernisation.

The ceremony highlighted the achievements of Jordanians in sports, foreign policy, education, voluntary work, economics, vocational training, agriculture, medicine, science, ICT, film-making and investment.

Royal family members, senior officials and officers, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of political parties, civil society organisations and professional associations attended the ceremony.