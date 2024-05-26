Eden Development Collaborates With Emirati Businessman Al Mansouri To Develop SEQUOIA Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Eden Development has entered into a strategic partnership with Emirati businessman Ahmed Al Mansouri to develop the SEQUOIA project in the North Coast. The project boasts investments exceeding EGP 3 billion.

The SEQUOIA project is a luxurious tourist resort, the first of its kind in the North Coast, with investments surpassing EGP 3bn.

Omar Tweer, General Manager of Eden Development, emphasized that this collaboration aligns with Egypt's national development growth plans. It also reflects the company's commitment to diversify its investment portfolio and contribute to the urban renaissance of Egypt. The partnership underscores the UAE's confidence in the Egyptian real estate market, which is currently undergoing a comprehensive transformation toward urban development.

The SEQUOIA project represents a significant milestone in Egypt's real estate revolution, positioning the country as a leader in urban development.