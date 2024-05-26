Saudi FM: Int'l Consensus On Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 26 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, said Sunday that the international community is in consensus over a two-state solution to resolve the Palestine question.

"There is a consensus in the int'l community on a two-state solution. We must do whatever we can to keep that alive," Prince Fiasal told a press conference after an international meeting on Palestine hosted by Saudi Arabia and Norway in Brussels Sunday evening.

"We have an understanding of the dire critical situation. We need a ceasefire immediately. There is a growing consensus that an immediate ceasefire is necessary," stressed the Saudi Foreign minister.

He noted that the implementation of the International Court of Justice order on Israel to stop its military assault in Rafah is "an important signal to Israel that it does not have impunity and it cannot forever undermine a Palestinian state."

On his part, EU High Representative Josep Borrell told the same press conference "this was the first day of two days of intensive engagement on the Middle East, between the European Union, its Member States - thank you to Norway for calling this meeting - and our Arab friends. Tomorrow, we will continue at the EU Foreign Affairs Council. "

"The Two-State solution is not a painful concession that Israel is doing. It is not a security threat to Israel. On the contrary, it is the only long-term guarantee for the security and prosperity of Israel," he said.

Tomorrow, said Borrell "we will continue our discussion in the EU Foreign Affairs Council with our Arab partners, and the Secretary General of the League of Arab States."

On his part, Espen Barth Eide, Norwegian Minister for Foreign Affairs, told the press conference that 38 countries participated in today's meeting on how to move forward on a two-state solution to the Palestine question.

He warned, "the situation can get worse and get into deep abyss "without the prospects of a 2-state solution. (end)

hts







MENAFN26052024000071011013ID1108259523