Gov't Comms Minister Attends GFJTU National Occasions, 70Th Anniversary Of Its Establishment Ceremony

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, attended on Sunday evening a ceremony held by the General Federation of Jordan Trade Unions (GFJTU) on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of its establishment, the 78th anniversary of the Kingdom's independence, and the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II's assumption of his constitutional powers.During his speech at the ceremony in the presence of the Ministry's Secretary General Zaid Nawayseh, Senators and MPs, Mubaideen said that the trade union movement realized many achievements during the silver jubilee of His Majesty the King's assumption of his constitutional powers, especially in terms of legislation that preserved workers' rights, in addition to care and support in light of the royal vision towards modernization and administrative development.Mubaideen, who is also the government spokesperson, reviewed GFJTU's establishment and the issuance of the first labor union law in 1953, stressing that these unions constitute a national asset for the emerging institutions supporting Jordan's independence and the stability of the state."70 years after the GFJTU establishment, Jordanian indicators indicate an improvement and increase in workers' rights," he said, "and Jordanian workers have had their real bets on their homeland and their Hashemite leadership that achieved the best standards for workers at the level of the region.On the labor front, Mubaideen stressed that successive governments, under the directives of His Majesty the King, have developed legislation regulating the relationship between workers and employers to ensure the rights of all, and provide stability and job security.He pointed out that last week, Jordan hosted many Arab, foreign and Jordanian media professionals and influencers at the Jordan Forum for Media and Digital Communication, explaining that the forum was an opportunity for our guests to learn about Jordan's advanced experiences in the field of technology and digital media, who expressed their great admiration and desire to benefit from the achievements of Jordanian minds in these fields.Prime Minister, Bisher Khasawneh met with a number of Arab and foreign journalists and explained to them the constants of Jordanian policy towards Arab issues, especially the Palestinian issue, which was and remains at the center of His Majesty the King's concerns, especially the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state on the lines of June 4, 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital, in addition to Jordan's efforts to stop the ongoing war on Gaza, protect civilians and continue to deliver humanitarian and relief aid to the people of the Gaza Strip.For his part, GFJTU President, Khaled Fanatseh said that Independence Day is a dear occasion for the hearts of the country's workers, in which they renew the values of belonging to the country and the meanings of loyalty to its wise Hashemite leadership, and declare their standing behind the flag of Jordan, and that the celebration of the 78th Independence Day is an opportunity to recall the achievements and gains made over the past decades of the country's life, and to look towards achieving more achievements at various levels.Fanatsseh pointed out that the GFJTU is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, during which it witnessed the process of building the country, and played a pivotal role in advancing the reality of labor and workers, developing the national economic system, as well as enriching the public scene as part of the national movement that stands by the country in the difficult circumstances it is going through and the challenges it faces.At the end of the ceremony, MiniMubaideen and Fanatseh honored a number of former GFJTU presidents, former trade unionists, and a group of GFJTU partners including ministries, public and private institutions, in addition to honoring a group of media professionals.