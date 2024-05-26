Sweden Allows Ukraine To Use Its Weapons For Strikes Inside Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sweden has allowed Ukraine to use its weapons to attack military targets inside Russia.

That's according to the Swedish news outlet Hallandsposten , Ukrinform reports.

Journalists sent a respective request to Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson and received the following answer: "Ukraine is exposed to an unprovoked and illegal war of aggression by Russia. According to international law, Ukraine has the right to defend itself through military actions aimed at the enemy's territory as long as the military actions comply with the laws of war. Sweden stands behind international law and Ukraine's right to defend itself."

According to the news outlet, the limits of Ukraine's defense should be set by international law, not by self-imposed restrictions of Ukraine's allies that cost Ukrainian lives. Sweden's government should argue for this position vis-à-vis other Western countries, not only behind closed doors but also publicly.

The United Kingdom earlier allowed Ukraine to use its weapons for strikes inside Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the allies to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons to attack targets in Russia.

Photo: BAE Systems