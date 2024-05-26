Preparatory Meeting For Senior GCC Municipality Officials Held In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 26 (KUNA) -- The 43rd preparatory meeting for the 40th meeting of the Committee of GCC senior municipality officials took place on Sunday, in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) said that the Director of the Technical Affairs Department of Doha Municipality, head of the current session, Ibrahim Al-Harmi, chaired the meeting with the participation of members of the Coordination and Follow-up Committee in the field of municipal work in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Municipalities and Housing Administration of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

During the meeting, many topics on the agenda were discussed, most notably the implementation of the decisions issued by the Supreme Council in previous sessions regarding the municipal field regarding strategic urban planning and the urban environment, as well as the decisions of the Ministerial Council regarding the Gulf building code.

Participants also tackled the development of legislation, municipal control mechanisms, conditions and mechanism for classifying contractors, and the joint Gulf municipal action plan for the years (2024-2030).

In addition member states delved into following up on the implementation of previous decisions of the Committee of Ministers concerned with municipal affairs regarding the "Gulf Municipal Week" and signing agreements with specialized organizations that serve the municipal field.

Participants also talked about the Gulf Municipal Work Conference, the Cooperation Council Award for Municipal Work, and highlighting Gulf municipal work in regional and international forums.

The meeting concluded with a number of recommendations that will be submitted to the meeting of senior municipal officials in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. (end)

