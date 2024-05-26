Arab League Reiterated Support For Comoros' Leadership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 26 (KUNA) -- The Arab League affirmed its full support for the political leadership in the United Republic of the Comoros, headed by its President Azali Assoumani, who was inaugurated on Sunday, for a third term after winning the presidential elections last January.

In a statement, the League highlighted their support during the participation of the representative of the Arab League, Assistant Secretary-General of the League, Ambassador Mohanad Lajouzi, in the official inauguration ceremony of President Azali.

During the inauguration ceremony, Lajouzi affirmed his readiness to consolidate existing relations between the Arab League and the Comoros, expressing his sincere wishes to President Azali and further progress and prosperity for the United Comoros and its people.

For his part, the Comorian President expressed appreciation to the participation of the Arab League in his inauguration ceremony, stressing that he will strive to strengthen and consolidate existing relations between the League of Arab States and the United Republic of the Comoros.

The inauguration ceremony, which took place in Moroni, the capital of Comoros, was attended by a number of heads of state and government, foreign ministers and representatives of countries. (end)

mfm







MENAFN26052024000071011013ID1108259407